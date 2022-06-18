Ex-Trump Lawyer Rips ‘Mob Boss’ Trump Speech at Faith & Freedom, Predicts ‘He’s Not Going To Become President Again!’

Former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen ripped former President Donald Trump‘s speech to the Fath & Freedom Coalition, and predicted “he will not become president again!”

Trump spoke at the annual Faith &Freedom Coalition conference on Friday, where he, among other things, promised once again to pardon any participants in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol.

On Saturday morning’s edition of MSNBC’s Velshi, guest-host Michael Steele hosted Cohen for a discussion of the week’s developments in the Jan. 6 committee hearings, but Cohen had Trump’s “mob boss” speech in mind.

Steele brought up revelations about the money Trump raised for a non-existent “election defense fund,” and Cohen asserted that Trump’s talk of pardons is a “mob boss” code that amounts to an empty promise in exchange for donations:

MICHAEL STEELE: Nothing happens in Trump world without him wanting it to happen. I mean, from the color of the tile in a bathroom to where that $250 million is going to go. So what does it say about this overall effort and the level of involvement by Donald Trump that he encouraged this fundraising under false pretenses? I mean, it doesn’t matter whether Donald Trump knew the minutia of the detail. He just needed to know that he was getting what he wanted out of it.

MICHAEL COHEN: Right. He’s a bottom-line guy. And let’s not forget that this isn’t the first grist. Let’s not forget about the presidential inaugural committee where that fund, which raised over $107 million. I was involved in that, you know, in terms of fundraising. Nobody knows. That’s like $70 million that’s missing for many, many years. I mean, it’s really it’s a terrible thing that people expect that their money is supposed to go to where it’s expected to go. And that doesn’t work in Trump world. It’s whatever Donald wants. I mean, that’s how it was in the White House. That’s how it was at the Trump Organization. And it’s the way it’s going to be going forward.

Because, look, I’ve constantly said this. And again, this goes right back to some of the comments he made yesterday at that coalition when he turned around and he said, you know that, he may seek a second term in 2024. Very seriously. Right. And then he also talked, of course, about giving the pardons to hundreds of people that were arrested in the wake of the of the January 6th attack on the Capitol. And the reason I bring this up is because it goes right into the grift. And there’s sort of like two things, Mike, that we have to unpack here. Right. And again, it goes right back to Donald being a mob boss and speaking in code first. Right. The first part of this is you have to look and see what’s going on here.

Television, he’s dangling pardons. He’s done this before. Because what he’s really saying here is that he does want these people to cooperate. And if you don’t cooperate, then I’ll pardon you. And here’s where the grift comes in. Right. First and foremost, he’s not going to become president again. And second, he doesn’t know you. And more importantly, he doesn’t care about you. But here’s the fundraising grift. All right. By saying, if I run and if I seek a second term, what’s he doing? He’s keeping these people engaged. It goes right back to the conversation on how is he going to keep the flow of money into his coffers. I mean, look, at the end of the day, you can say whatever you want about Donald Trump. Donald Trump is the greatest grifter in the history of the United States. Plain and simple.

MICHAEL STEELE: Michael Cohen, I know you bring the bacon to breakfast this morning. Thank you, my friend.