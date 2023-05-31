Ex-Trump Official Defends Attack On His Former Colleague Kayleigh McEnany: She’s ‘Disloyal and Critical’

Richard Grenell spoke out in support of Donald Trump’s attack on White House press secretary turned Fox News host Kayleigh McEnany.

Grennell, who served as U.S. ambassador to Germany and briefly as the acting Director of National Intelligence in the Trump administration, defended Trump’s attacks on McEnany, calling her “disloyal and critical” of the president they both served under.

Trump lashed out at his former press secretary during her appearance on Fox News’ Jesse Watters Primetime on Tuesday night, calling McEnany “milktoast” after she pointed out close poll numbers between Ron DeSantis and Trump in Iowa.

“Kayleigh ‘Milktoast’ McEnany just gave out the wrong poll numbers on FoxNews. I am 34 points up on DeSanctimonious, not 25 up. While 25 is great, it’s not 34. She knew the number was corrected upwards by the group that did the poll. The RINOS & Globalists can have her. FoxNews should only use REAL Stars!!!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

On Wednesday, Grenell responded to Marc Thiessen, former speechwriter to President George W. Bush, who bashed Trump and called McEnany “one of the best people to serve in his administration.”

“With all due respect, Marc, Kayleigh has been critical of Trump for awhile now,” Grenell replied. “She’s grown more vocal with her attacks. Which is her right. But why can she be disloyal and critical of Trump but he can’t?”

With all due respect, Marc, Kayleigh has been critical of Trump for awhile now. She’s grown more vocal with her attacks. Which is her right. But why can she be disloyal and critical of Trump but he can’t? As someone who has been in politics for decades, you know loyalty is… https://t.co/T0NPOjAmug — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) May 31, 2023

“As someone who has been in politics for decades, you know loyalty is key…especially when your entire career is made because of the opportunity someone gave you. She’s on Fox because of Trump. She’s written popular books because of Trump,” he added.

Grenell then turned his criticism toward Thiessen.

“You’ve been loyal to the guy who helped launch your career – George Bush. Have you agreed with every decision Bush has made or have you just decided to be loyal to Bush? I haven’t seen you once criticize Bush,” Grenell said.

