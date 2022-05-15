‘Exceptional Heroism’: Police Credit Churchgoers Who Hogtied Gunman With an Extension Cord

Churchgoers hogtied the gunman who killed one person and injured five others at an Orange County, California church on Sunday, according to police.

Orange County undersheriff Jeff Hallock told reporters during a press conference that the shooting at Geneva Presbyterian Church in Laguna Woods occurred “at a lunch banquet following the morning service.”

“We believe a group of churchgoers detained him and hogtied his legs with an extension cord and confiscated at least two weapons from him,” Hallock said. “He was detained when the deputies arrived.”

Hallock later credited the group for “undoubtedly prevent[ing] additional injuries and fatalities” and additionally praised them for displaying “exceptional heroism.”

“Had people not intervened, it could’ve been much worse,” he said. “There were 30 to 40 people in the church.”

The suspect is in custody and no motive has been identified, nor the suspect’s name released. According to Hallock, the gunman is believed to be an Asian man in his 60s who does not live in the area.

Watch above, via KCBS-TV

