Exclusive: 70% of Republicans, Fox Viewers, And Trump Voters Think Trump Should Participate in GOP Primary Debate

Former President Donald Trump may still enjoy a substantial lead in the GOP presidential primary, but new polling data obtained by Mediaite shows that a supermajority of Republicans, Fox News viewers, and even Trump voters think he should participate in the second primary debate.

In a new WPA Intelligence survey of 1,005 respondents, voters were asked the following: “As you may know, Donald Trump did not attend the first Republican presidential debate. Do you believe that he should join in the second Republican presidential debate later this month?”

The findings could hardly have been more clear or consistent. Every relevant group overwhelmingly said that he should take the stage with his competition.

Seventy-two percent of Republicans and Fox News viewers, as well as 70% of self-described conservatives and Trump 2020 voters submitted that the former president should participate. Even more notably, 74% of those who say they would consider voting for him in 2024 say the same.

WPA Intelligence CEO Chris Wilson has advised Never Back Down, a political action committee supporting Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s presidential campaign. But this poll was conducted independently of both Wilson and the PAC.

The results of this survey track with previous ones. A CBS News/YouGov poll conducted prior to the first Republican debate in August found that 73% of Republican voters thought Trump should attend.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump explained his decision not to participate.

“The public knows who I am & what a successful Presidency I had, with Energy Independence, Strong Borders & Military, Biggest EVER Tax & Regulation Cuts, No Inflation, Strongest Economy in History, & much more,” declared the former president. “I WILL THEREFORE NOT BE DOING THE DEBATES!”

Other candidates, such as DeSantis and former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, have knocked Trump for his refusal to debate.

“He owes it to people to be there,” argued DeSantis during a recent ABC News interview. “He owes it to people to make the case and to defend his record.”

“Trump needs to debate,” asserted Haley last month. “If you want the American people’s support, you gotta show up. You can’t be absent.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com