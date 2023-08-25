‘Extortion!’ CNN’s McCabe Torches Palin Over Trump Arrest — She’s Encouraging ‘Political Violence’ With Civil War Rant

CNN analyst and former FBI chief Andrew McCabe ripped Sarah Palin for threatening “civil war” over the arrest of ex-President Donald Trump.

Trump was arrested Thursday in Fulton County, Georgia on 13 counts related to election crimes, which has soaked up every bit of the media’s attention and prompted a gamut of reactions.

One of them is from Palin, who told NewsNation’s Eric Bolling that Trump’s arrest could lead to an uprising:

I think those who are conducting this travesty and creating this two-tier system of justice, I want to ask them: What the heck? Do you want us to be in civil war? Because that’s what’s going to happen. We’re not going to keep putting up with this. And Eric, I like that you suggested that we need to get angry. We do need to rise up and take our country back.

On Tuesday afternoon’s edition of CNN’s Inside Politics, host Dana Bash asked McCabe how Palin’s words struck him, and McCabe called the rant “outrageous” and an invitation to “political violence”:

DANA BASH: As somebody who was in the FBI and law enforcement for a very long time, how does that strike you? ANDREW MCCABE: It’s outrageous. I mean, to have political leaders, and she is certainly one, use language that validates and seems to permit, creates a permissive structure around this idea of political violence. It’s absolutely irresponsible. It’s dangerous. She knows better. I don’t know what her calculation is for saying things like this or there’s just a kind of a desperate shot at attention or relevance. Who knows? But it’s, words matter. They do matter. And what she’s proposing is essentially extortion. Right? You don’t make decisions to not go forward with a valid prosecution, with a indictment that’s been returned by citizens who serve on a grand jury, simply because you’re afraid that the supporters of the person who you’re indicting might cause a riot. That’s the end of the rule of law, and that’s not acceptable.

Watch above via CNN’s Inside Politics.

