CBS News Sunday show Face the Nation, anchored by Margaret Brennan, closed out 2021 as the most-watched Sunday news program for the second consecutive year.

The program averaged 3.169 million total viewers, according to Nielsen Media Research data, and attracted 568,000 average viewers in the advertiser-coveted 25-54 age demographic. The network led NBC News’s Meet the Press by about 200,000 viewers overall, its largest lead since 2015.

Chuck Todd’s Meet the Press still led Face the Nation in the 25-54 demo, averaging 619,000 viewers in that age group and 2.93 million viewers overall according to data as of Dec. 17. It marks the sixth consecutive year the panel-based program has prevailed in the demo, and was the seventh year Todd served as its moderator.

For the fourth quarter of 2021, This Week on ABC News — which is hosted by George Stephanopoulos, Martha Raddatz and Jonathan Karl — managed to eke out a win against Face the Nation with 2.964 million viewers, and 558,000 in the 24-54 demographic.

Face the Nation placed second for the last quarter of the year, averaging 2.925 million viewers and 530,0000 in the prime demographic. Meet the Press came in third with viewership at 2.575 million and 516,000 in the respective categories.

Nielsen nonetheless found Face the Nation closed the season out as the victor among its peers for their final broadcasts of the year. Brennan’s Sunday interview with Vice President Kamala Harris resulted in 3.2 million viewers tuning it, 294,000 more than ABC and 350,000 more than NBC.

