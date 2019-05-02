Facebook Bans Alex Jones, Louis Farrakhan, and Other Extremists After Labeling Them ‘Dangerous’

Facebook has banned a series of well-known political provocateurs after labeling them as “dangerous.”

According to CNN, the social networking giant has given the heave-ho to InfoWars, along with founder Alex Jones. Other notables banned include Louis Farrakhan, Milo Yiannopoulos, Laura Loomer, and Paul Joseph Watson.

Facebook gave a statement to CNN in which they explained their rationale for applying the “dangerous” designation to those individuals and banning them from the platform.

“We’ve always banned individuals or organizations that promote or engage in violence and hate, regardless of ideology,” a Facebook spokesperson told CNN. “The process for evaluating potential violators is extensive and it is what led us to our decision to remove these accounts today.”

The ban includes Instagram, which is owned by Facebook.

Twitter has previously banned a number of these individuals, including Loomer. Now, Facebook has followed suit.

Watch CNN’s Oliver Darcy discuss the story above.

[Featured photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images]

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com