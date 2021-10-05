Facebook’s Head of Safety Unsure if Company Had a Data Breach: ‘I Am Not the Right Person to Ask’

Facebook’s chief of global safety said Tuesday she couldn’t say whether the company suffered a data breach in the wake of Monday’s outage.

“Do we know if there was a data breach?” MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle asked Facebook Director of Global Safety Antigone Davis in a morning interview.

“I don’t believe there was a data breach, but I don’t have that information, so I am not the right person to ask,” Davis replied.

Facebook and its subsidiaries, Instagram and WhatsApp, suffered a half-day outage around the globe on Monday. Service was restored only after employees reportedly gained physical access to reset servers in Santa Clara, Calif.

Davis delivered her interview the same morning that former Facebook product manager Frances Haugen, a self-styled whistleblower, appeared before Congress to testify on the company’s practices. The 37-year-old left the company in May with a trove of documents she passed to The Wall Street Journal, which she said illustrated the company’s indifference to harm it had caused among young people and its other users.

