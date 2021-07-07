Facebook’s top fact-checker denied holding ties to China and its ruling Communist Party on Tuesday, insisting in a combative appearance on Steve Bannon’s podcast that he was simply a “redneck” from Georgia.

The exchange took place during a segment with Bannon and his co-host, National Pulse Editor in Chief Raheem Kassam — who was flanked by Natalie Winters, a reporter for the outlet — and Alan Duke, a former CNN producer who founded “Lead Stories.” Duke’s website is contracted to identify “misinformation” by companies including Facebook and the video-sharing platform TikTok, which is tied to the Chinese government through its parent company, ByteDance.

Kassam kicked the interview off with a frontal assault on the relationship between Duke’s company and ByteDance, asking Duke, “How much do you get paid by what the U.S. State Department called a “mouthpiece” for the Chinese Communist Party?”

Duke deflected the question but acknowledged the relationship, telling Kassam, “We have a contract with ByteDance in order to consult them on misinformation on their platform.”

Kassam persisted, ruffling Duke. “I’m not familiar with the ‘mouthpiece for the Chinese Communist Party,” Duke said. “Your suggestion that I’m connected, somehow to the Chinese Communist Party…” he added, before Kassam attempted to interject, prompting Duke to raise his voice and declare, “I’m from Georgia, I’m a redneck, and I’m not a communist from China.”

As Kassam attempted to speak, Duke interrupted. “I wish you guys would do better!” Duke exclaimed. “We’re trying to help you. We really are offering this fact-checking service.”

Kassam replied, “Alan, we don’t need the help of a 26-year-long CNN veteran.”

The exchange continued for several more minutes before it ended with Kassam asking if Duke would commit to stop taking money from any “Chinese Communist Party outlet,” to which Duke responded, “No, this is ridiculous. I’m not a Chinese communist. … This is so ridiculous.”

Watch above via War Room.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com