Fake or Real: Did Trump’s Campaign Really Send Email Raising Money to ‘Help Him Recover’ From Covid?

A purported campaign email is circulating online that features President Donald Trump’s campaign asking donors to “help him recover” from his recent COVID-19 infection, but is it real?

Several Twitter users have circulated a screenshot of an alleged Trump campaign email that seems too bad to be true, asking recipients to “DONATE to help him recover from this disease?” and declaring “It is only fair since he has sacrificed millions of dollars to serve as your President.”

Friend, By now you have heard the news. President Trump and the First Lady has tested positive for the China Virus. THe next few weeks will be difficult for Americans from all across the nation and we ask for your thoughts and prayers. He appreciates your unwavering support during this time and wants you to know that it has not gone unnoticed. President Trump would like to ask a favor. Will you please DONATE to help him recover from this disease? It is only fair since he has sacrificed millions of dollars to serve as your President. Help us reach our goal of 421 million to ensure our President will recover to serve another 4 years! He is fighting for all of us!

Trump is currently hospitalized at Walter Reed and undergoing treatment with Remdesivir.

So is it real? The Trump campaign has been sending some pretty nasty emails in response to Joe Biden’s well-wishes, but this one isn’t included in the shower of emails the campaign has sent to supporters. Twitter has begun tagging such posts with a “Manipulated Media” warning.

CNN’s Daniel Dale warned fellow users not to be fooled.

This image going around is a FAKE. To date, the Trump campaign has not sent out any fundraising email mentioning his diagnosis. pic.twitter.com/yX6nIIGQX5 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) October 2, 2020

So the answer is that the Trump campaign has not sent a fundraising email asking donors to “help him recover” from his recent COVID-19 infection — yet. The weekend is young.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]