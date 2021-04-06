The family of fallen Capitol Officer William “Billy” Evans shared an emotional statement Tuesday calling him “the best father, son, brother, and friend anyone could ever hope for.”

Evans was killed after a man who rammed his vehicle into him and Officer Ken Shaver by Capitol barricades on Friday. The suspect was shot dead.

Evans, who joined the Capitol Police in 2003, will lie in honor at the U.S. Capitol Rotunda. A statement from Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer said, “In giving his life to protect our Capitol and our Country, Officer Evans became a martyr for our democracy. On behalf of the entire Congress, we are profoundly grateful.”

You can read the full statement from Evans’ family, released by the Capitol Police, below:

Billy was the best father, son, brother, and friend anyone could ever hope for. His death has left a gaping void in our lives that will never be filled. The absolute most important thing in his life was his two children, Logan and Abigail. His most cherished moments were those spent with them — building with Lego, having lightsaber duels, playing board games, doing arts and crafts, and recently finishing the Harry Potter series. He was always so eager to show how proud he was of everything they did. Any opportunity to spend time with his children brightened both their lives and his. Their dad was their hero long before the tragic events of last week. While family was always first, Billy had the open, welcoming personality that led him to make friends with anyone he met. He relished bringing people together and making sure everyone felt included and had a good time. The countless testimonials that we have heard from people who knew him capture the warm, funny, and caring person we loved. Billy was proud to be a United States Capitol Police Officer. His colleagues from the North Barricade were the people he spent so many hours with, and their friendship was one of the best parts of his job. We hold them in our hearts, as we know they acutely share our grief. Our family is grateful for the immense level of support we have received from USCP in the darkest moment of our lives. The outpouring of support we have received from the law enforcement community from around the country and world both humbles us and serves as a testament to Billy’s sacrifice and dedication to the mission of which he was charged. We appreciate the level of privacy we have received so far and ask for your continued respect during this difficult time.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]