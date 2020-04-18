‘Magnificent’: Famed Matterhorn in Swiss Alps Lit With American Flag in Show of Coronavirus Solidarity, Hope

Famous Swiss peak the Matterhorn was dazzling when it was adorned with the Stars and Stripes this week, illuminated by a projection of the American flag in a show of solidarity with the United States during the Covid-19 coronavirus pandemic.

The projection of the flag on the iconic symbol of the Swiss Alps was shared online by the Zermatt tourism board, which organized the projections with artist Gerry Hofstetter.

“Our thoughts are with all American people at this unprecedented time. We look forward to meeting again at the foot of the Matterhorn, we are all in this together,” they posted on Facebook.

Swiss ambassador to the United States Jacques Pitteloud shared the image on Twitter, calling it “magnificent.”

Magnificent! Last night, #Switzerland sent a message of #hope and solidarity to the US by projecting the American flag onto the peak of the iconic #Swiss mountain, the Matterhorn. @zermatt_tourism 🇨🇭🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/YntCsEJG1A — Jacques Pitteloud (@SwissAmbUSA) April 16, 2020

On the Zermatt tourism site, they explain the project, which involves a different projection each night.

The Matterhorn has always been a symbol of Switzerland and a place of strength and stability. Zermatt is convinced: as strong as the Matterhorn, so strong must the society stand together, be anchored and let the storm pass. Regarding this symbol, the mountain will be illuminated daily from Tuesday, 24th March 2020 – weather conditions permitting. Hope, solidarity and gratitude With the illumination, Zermatt wants to give people a sign of hope and solidarity in this difficult time of the Coronavirus pandemic. Just like the motto “Light is hope”. The village shows solidarity with all people who are currently suffering and is grateful to all those who are helping to overcome the crisis. This includes the medical staff, all those who ensure the logistics and the supply of the population as well as all those who stay at home out of consideration and adapt their daily routine and tasks to the circumstances.

They have tweeted several other stunning photos as well.

American Flag projected onto Matterhorn in Swiss Alps in show of coronavirus solidarity #Zermatt #Matterhornhttps://t.co/JdajqT3RsE #FoxNews — Zermatt – Matterhorn (@zermatt_tourism) April 17, 2020

This one is particularly good.

Also spricht das Matterhorn: Zermatt erhebt sein Wahrzeichen zum Botschafter in düsteren Zeiten #Zermatt #Matterhornhttps://t.co/PT9IP7J5tn via @NZZ — Zermatt – Matterhorn (@zermatt_tourism) April 16, 2020

