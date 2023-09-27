Fani Willis Defiant Over Racist Abuse She’s Received from Trump Supporters: ‘Complete Waste of Their Time’

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is unfazed by the threats and racist vitriol that have been directed at her for prosecuting former President Donald Trump.

In an interview at Revolt World Festival, Willis was asked to talk about how she felt when she hit back at House Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan (R-OH) for criticizing her RICO charges against Trump and his alleged co-conspirators. Jordan insinuated Willis was a political opportunist as he demanded she turn over her Trump case documents, and she responded at the time by blasting his intrusion and “outrageous misrepresentations” surrounding the case.

On Jordan’s letter and other threats she has received, Willis said, “To threaten me is a waste of time. It’s a complete waste of their time, and it’s not going to get anyone results.”

“I don’t care if it’s a member of Congress; I don’t care if it’s someone in the community. One thing people learn about me is I’m an equal-opportunity prosecutor,” she said. “If you come into this community and you violate the law, you’re going to be held accountable.”

Willis has spoken before about the racially charged threats she and her staff have seen over the Trump case, and she elaborated on that by explaining how it has impacted her family. Willis said people have gone after her ex-husband even though they’ve been divorced for years and that her kids and her father were doxxed on a Russian website where racial abuse was directed her way.

“I’ve been called the N-word so many times, I don’t even think I hear it anymore,” she said. “A lot of ugly and nasty things about me, but just with the purpose of — you should go intimidate and threaten this person and their family because of certain prosecutions.”

Willis summed this up by calling the threats to her loved ones “unfair,” and “It’s not going to stop anything that I’m doing.”

Watch above via REVOLT.

