Far-Right Congressman Says Biden Has to Be Indicted for ‘Gross Criminal Misconduct’ That May Have Even Been ‘Treasonous’

Appearing on Fox Business Network this morning, Rep. Andy Biggs (R-AZ) accused President Joe Biden of “gross criminal misconduct,” possibly “treasonous,” and called for Biden to be impeached and indicted.

Mornings with Maria anchor Maria Bartiromo let Rep. Biggs describe the documents he’s seen related to this “alleged criminal bribery scheme” related to the Biden family’s financial transactions and the ramifications he believes it should have on the sitting president:

Bartiromo: If this is all proven, and you all have the evidence that Joe Biden and his family [have] been selling America out for a decade, while he was vice president, where is this going? They impeached [former president Donald] Trump, are you going to move to impeach Joe Biden? Biggs: Absolutely. Absolutely. He would need to be impeached, and then once he was impeached… Hopefully there would be some Democrats in the Senate that would recognize how grave this situation is and encourage him to resign like [Barry] Goldwater did to [Richard] Nixon. But once he’s out of there, then he would have to be indicted because this is gross criminal misconduct some would even suggest treasonous, but I’m holding my tongue on that just yet…

Earlier in the segment, Biggs said this story could be “probably the biggest political scandal in American history” if it proved that Biden was compromised while vice president and that the information was withheld during the 2020 election. Trump was impeached for abusing his power with Ukrainian officials to help his own chances in the 2020 election. He was later cleared of those charges by the Senate’s Republican majority.

In their quest to nab Biden’s family on receiving foreign payments during his time as vice president, Congressional Republicans are taking to the press while they hold hearings on a document the FBI received containing an unverified tip. The House Republicans’ plan to hold FBI Director Christopher Wray in contempt over the document was removed from their schedule.

Watch the clip above via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com