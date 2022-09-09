The far-right website WND, also known as WorldNetDaily, is running a shocking promotion leading up to the 21st anniversary of the terrorist attacks on 9/11.

The website, founded by Joseph Farah and Elizabeth Farah in 1997, has had a long history promoting fringe conspiracy theories, most notably concerning former President Barack Obama’s citizenship.

The notorious website has remained off the radar of many in media for years now. That is, until their promotion for the 21st anniversary of 9/11 caught the eye of Terry Krepel over at ConWebWatch.

The current landing page for WND features a new promotion for an annual membership. The promotion is 9/11 themed.

“Never before has a foreign enemy successfully attacked our mainland from over the horizon,” the ad reads. “At WND, we will always remember! That’s why we are giving you 50% off our annual WND insider membership!”

The offer is only valid from September 1st through September 11th. The graphic, a black and white picture of the “Tribute in Lights” art installation, also features a quote from Winston Churchill, which reads, “Those who fail to learn from history are doomed to repeat it.”

Joseph Farah has for years been a controversial player in media and politics. His daughter, Alyssa Farah, served as White House Communications Director under President Donald Trump.

Back in February, Farah, who was recently named co-host of ABC’s The View, revealed that her father skipped her wedding over political differences.

The two became estranged after Farah turned against Trump over Jan. 6 and his continued claims that the 2020 election was stolen.

She said her criticism of Trump is the reason why her father and stepmother refused to attend her nuptials to longtime partner Justin Griffin.

