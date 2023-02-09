Father of Fentanyl Victim Rips Marjorie Taylor Greene’s ‘Nasty’ State of the Union Outburst During His Daughter’s Story

The father of a young woman who died from fentanyl has condemned Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) for heckling President Joe Biden’s State of the Union speech in the middle of the story about his daughter’s death.

Doug Griffin and his wife, Pam, attended the address as guests of First Lady Jill Biden. Biden spotlighted the Griffin family on Tuesday night when he invoked the story of their daughter, Courtney, who died of a fentanyl overdose years ago.

Biden paid tribute to Courtney’s life while calling for a crackdown on the fentanyl crisis, just to get heckled in one of several interruptions from Republicans that night.

“It’s coming from China!” Greene exclaimed as Rep. Andy Ogles (R-TN) personally blamed Biden for the 70,000 fentanyl deaths he was speaking about.

The Independent spoke to Griffin, a Republican, about the outbursts, and he slammed the hecklers for ruining the “moment of reverence” while the president was speaking about his daughter.

“I was startled as that was the only time during the entire speech that he was heckled in that way,” said Griffin. “It was really nasty in what was a time of reverence. I think [Greene] crossed the line…I traveled a long way for me and my wife to be there to hear it, and she crossed the line and broke the momentum of the minute.”

Griffin went on to sadly describe the moment as a reflection of the partisan battles preventing Democrats and Republicans from working together to do something about opioids.

“It’s a constant battle between far left and far right — a struggle to be able to do anything,” Griffin said. “And I think that was the perfect example of that when she broke in there. It’s not the time or the place to do that. And I’m a Republican – but the issue of drugs is not a partisan issue.”

