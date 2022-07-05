Father Recalls Putting Son In Dumpster to Protect Him Amid Highland Park Shooting

A father recalled to The New York Times putting his son in a dumpster in order to protect him amid the Monday shooting at the Fourth of July parade in the Chicago suburb of Highland Park.

At least six people were killed and 24 others were injured.

Alexander Sandoval, 39, was at the parade and told the outlet how he reacted when the shooting occurred.

“When it started happening, I thought it was the Navy saluting the flag,” he said. “Then I grabbed my kid and we ran and tried to break a store window to get away from it.”

Sandoval said he tried to punch the door of a closed business but was unsuccessful.

“I was punching the door but couldn’t punch through it,” he said.

Sandoval recalled what happened next.

“I think the shooter stopped and reloaded, and that’s when I ran around the corner and put my son and little brother in a dumpster, and his dog. I asked someone to watch him because I had to go back for the rest of my family,” he said. “Then when I ran back to look for them is when I saw people shot on the ground.”

Moreover, said Sandoval, “I also saw a police officer carrying a little boy about the age of my son.

“It’s just emotional.”

A person of interest, Robert Crimo, 22, was taken into custody following an hours-long manhunt. Charges have not been filed.

