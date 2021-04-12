Fauci Advises Against Indoor Eating, Drinking: Infections ‘Are Still Really Disturbingly High’

Dr. Anthony Fauci said in an MSNBC interview that it still isn’t safe for Americans to eat or drink outside their homes.

“No, it’s still not OK for the simple reason that the level of infection, the dynamics of infection in the community, are still really disturbingly high,” Fauci said in the Sunday interview with Mehdi Hassan. “Like just yesterday, there were close to 80,000 new infections, and we’ve been hanging around 60,000, 70,000, 75,000.”

Fauci also said that Americans should take little comfort in the idea that they or their fellow citizens had been vaccinated against Covid-19, arguing that too little data existed to show whether they were still capable of transmitting the virus. More than 72 million U.S. citizens have been fully vaccinated against the virus, while another 47 million have been partially vaccinated.

“If you’re not vaccinated, please get vaccinated as soon as vaccine becomes available to you,” Fauci said. “And if you are vaccinated, please remember that you still have to be careful and not get involved in crowded situations, particularly indoors where people are not wearing masks — and for the time being, until we show definitively that a person who’s vaccinated does not get this subclinical infection and can spread to others, you should also continue to wear a mask.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]