Fauci Goes Hard at Unvaxxed: ‘You May Allow’ a New Variant That’s Worse Than Delta — And Resists Current Vaccines

Dr. Anthony Fauci has been sounding the alarm, and directly blaming the 93 million unvaccinated Americans for allowing COVID-19 the time and room to mutate — potentially into a variant that could “push aside” the Delta variant and “challenge” current vaccines.

The potential for new and more dangerous variants has long been a concern, but Fauci ramped up the urgency of those concerns in new interviews, including one with McClatchy.

Fauci discussed the current explosion in cases and the risks posed by the Delta variant — and warned of what could come next:

“If we don’t crush the outbreak to the point of getting the overwhelming proportion of the population vaccinated, then what will happen is the virus will continue to smolder through the fall into the winter, giving it ample chance to get a variant which, quite frankly, we’re very lucky that the vaccines that we have now do very well against the variants — particularly against severe illness,” Fauci said. “We’re very fortunate that that’s the case. There could be a variant that’s lingering out there that can push aside delta. “If another one comes along that has an equally high capability of transmitting but also is much more severe, then we could really be in trouble,” he said. “People who are not getting vaccinated mistakenly think it’s only about them. But it isn’t. It’s about everybody else, also.”

Dr. Fauci made similar remarks in an interview with Katie Couric, with more pointed references to the unvaccinated.

“We’re hearing about new variants, this B1-621 in Florida, the Delta plus variant, which variants, Dr. Fauci, are you most concerned about, and are you worried that the current vaccines will not be effective against them?” Couric asked.

“Well, I am worried more about a variant that we haven’t even seen yet,” Fauci said, explaining that “the current Delta variant is so efficient in its ability to crowd out the other variants that even though there are the variants you mentioned, which there’s no reason to believe that they’re going to be worse than the Delta variant … they’re not overtaking the delta variant.”

But he went on to say that “My concern is that if we allow there to be smoldering infection into the fall, and into the winter because those 93 million people are not getting vaccinated, for the most part, my concern would be you may allow a variant that we haven’t even recognized yet to come along and in fact be better at transmitting and more serious than the Delta.”

“We haven’t seen that yet, so rather than be worrying about these others that are around, let’s make sure we don’t let new ones come in,” Fauci said.

Couric then asked him point-blank “Are unvaccinated people the reason we’re seeing these new strains, and will an increase in vaccinations mitigate the virus morphing in multiple ways?”

Fauci replied, “Well that’s a good one because the answer is short: Yes.”

