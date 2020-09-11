Dr. Anthony Fauci expressed some frustration Friday over the amount of “nonsense” he and others have had to debunk amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Fauci spoke Friday with Chris Collins, the head of Friends of the Global Fight, about the worldwide impact of coronavirus, as well as touching on AIDS, malaria, and other important global health issues.

During the Q&A session, after a question on the relying on evidence-based measures in the pandemic response, Fauci said, “I don’t really have any issue that our Covid-19 response is not going to be ultimately documented so that we have pandemic preparedness later on.”

But he went on to say that it bothers him the “amount of things that aren’t evidence-based”:

“We’ve seen examples of that in the United States, like claims that certain drugs have a great, positive effect when there’s no scientific evidence whatsoever that they have a positive effect, and yet it gets ingrained, and I and my colleagues have to spend a lot of time trying to debunk that. And when you’re in the middle of a pandemic and you’re trying hard to address all appropriate issues, it is truly a waste of time to have to debunk nonsense, but, you know, unfortunately we’ve had to do that.”

