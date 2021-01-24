Dr. Anthony Fauci spoke about a scary incident he experienced while combating the coronavirus during the last year of Donald Trump’s presidency.

The National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director gave an interview to The New York Times over the weekend, sharing extensive details about the adversities he faced when he worked for Trump’s administration. Much of this conversation went into his distress when his family started getting death threats last year, which led to him receiving Secret Service protection.

“The threats would come directly to my children’s phones, directly to my children’s homes.” Fauci said. “How the hell did whoever these assholes were get that information?”

When asked if he ever directly came under attack, Fauci told the Times about an incident that happened to him after opening a letter that came in the mail.

I opened it up and a puff of powder came all over my face and my chest. That was very, very disturbing to me and my wife because it was in my office. So I just looked at it all over me and said, “What do I do?” The security detail was there, and they’re very experienced in that. They said, “Don’t move, stay in the room.” And they got the hazmat people. So they came, they sprayed me down and all that.

Fauci said the powder was “benign” after testing, “but it was frightening. My wife and my children were more disturbed than I was.” Fauci said he had “no idea” if Trump was ever told about that, so he was asked if he ever alerted anyone around the president about threats to his life.

“No, no. I didn’t,” Fauci said. “Who was I going to tell? What good would it be to tell anyone? Also, it was under F.B.I. investigation, and they don’t like you to talk about it.”

