Fauci Tells Cavuto He Doesn’t Know What to Do About Thousands of Illegal Migrants Who Entered US With Covid: ‘I Don’t Have an Easy Answer’

Fox News’ Neil Cavuto pressed Dr. Anthony Fauci on Friday over his response to migrants infected with Covid-19 crossing the border illegally, prompting Fauci to suggest it was a “moot point.”

“We have about 18 percent of the migrant families here, 20 percent of the unaccompanied minors, testing positive for covid,” Cavuto noted in an interview with Fauci. “If you use the figure [of] 20,000, and that’s a loose figure … who have been apprehended, that could be up to 4,000 individuals who have covid. What do we do about that?”

“You know, Neil, I — I don’t have an easy answer for that,” Fauci replied. “I mean, obviously, Title 42 is still operable at the border trying to keep people who should not come in into the country. There is testing that is done. I’m certain it’s not as extensive as we would like to see, but I have to admit, Neil, I don’t have an easy answer. That — that’s a very difficult problem.”

Title 42 is a federal rule established by President Donald Trump at the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic allowing for the expulsion of self-proclaimed asylum seekers who passed through countries where a communicable disease was present. President Joe Biden has allowed the rule to continue, but at the same time, has taken more extensive measures to relocate those who crossed the border illegally to locations around the country.

The president also announced a host of new rules related to Covid-19 on Thursday, including an extension of mask mandates on federal property. The juxtaposition has led Republicans to suggest that Biden’s administration is taking a less stringent position on those crossing the border illegally. The president also fueled Fauci’s travails on Thursday when he gave him credit for the new mandates, saying, “I’ve seen more of Dr. Fauci than I have my wife. We kid each other. But hey, look, who’s president? Fauci.”

Cavuto persisted after Fauci’s reference to Title 42. “I’m just wondering, though, if those numbers are indeed the case, it would dwarf whatever good we’re trying to do at airports, right?” Cavuto said. “Just looking at the sheer numbers.”

Fauci demurred, saying he believed the Omicron variant of Covid-19 was likely to spread no matter what measures were taken. “You know what I think is going to happen that is possibly going to make this a moot point?” he said. “I think, give what we know about the transmissibility and likely transmissibility of Omicron … once it gets in there, it will likely, under the radar, be spreading no matter what you do to keep people out or not.”

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com