After hinting at retirement in comments earlier this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci is now making clear he’s not ready to walk away just yet.

In a conversation on ABC’s This Week, Fauci was confronted by George Stephanopoulos about the prospect that he might leave his position as chief medical adviser to President Joe Biden.

“You’ve said you’re going to stay in this job until we get out of the pandemic phase,” Stephanopoulos said. “You’ve served your country for decades. Are we approaching the point we’re beyond the pandemic phase and you’ll get some rest?

Stephanopoulos was referencing comments made by Fauci on ABC’s Start Here podcast earlier this week, in which the infectious disease expert suggested that his time in public service might be coming to an end.

“I have said that I would stay in what I’m doing until we get out of the pandemic phase and I think we might be there already, if we can stay in this,” Fauci said. He added, “I can’t stay at this job forever. Unless my staff is gonna find me slumped over my desk one day. I’d rather not do that.”

But on Sunday, Fauci laughed at the question from Stephanopoulos as he clarified his comments on retirement.

“I’m not so sure, George,” Fauci said. “I want to make sure we’re really out of this before I consider doing anything different. We’re still in this. We have a way to go. We’re clearly going in the right direction. I hope we stay that way.”

Watch above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com