Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a Thursday interview he believed the United States should avoid taking an “accusatory” tone with China as it investigates the provenance of Covid-19.

Fauci was made the comment in response to MSNBC’s Willie Geist, who asked whether the investigation was being made more “difficult” by China or the World Health Organization.

“You know, there are several reasons… why it’s difficult,” Fauci replied. “I mean, it’s obviously in China’s interest to find out exactly what it is, and the ‘is’ of the natural theory would be to find that link, so you have to keep looking for it. I mean, obviously you want openness and cooperation. One of the ways you can get it is, don’t be accusatory. Try to get both a forensic, a scientific, and an investigational approach. I think the accusatory part about it is only going to get them to pull back even more.”

Fauci said an investigation should be conducted by “the people of good faith, not the people who want to do blame,” adding, “We’re seeing a lot of, you know, I don’t even want to describe it, pointing of fingers and things like that.”

Geist asked Fauci to confirm whether he believed Chinese officials would genuinely view the truth as being in their country’s interest in the event the virus was designed. “Wouldn’t they want to conceal that?” Geist inquired.

“You know, Willie, I don’t want to be speculating on that, because every time I say something like that… it will get completely taken out of context, and go into the Twitter world like crazy,” Fauci replied. “So I’m going to leave that to other people and not surmise and guess.”

Watch above via MSNBC.

