FBI Agents Almost Arrested Brad Pitt — And Angelina Jolie Wants to Know Why They Didn’t: Report

The FBI almost arrested actor Brad Pitt over a 2016 incident aboard an airplane that reportedly led to his divorce from actress Angelina Jolie, according to a report.

It was alleged Pitt became drunk and abusive on the then-couple’s private jet. Being that the country’s skies are under the jurisdiction of the federal government, the FBI investigated.

The actor was cleared after a brief investigation. The Guardian reported in November of 2016:

Pitt, 52, was cleared earlier this month by the Los Angeles county department of children and family services over the incident on 14 September. His wife, the actor Angelina Jolie, filed for divorce five days later.

An FBI spokesperson commented, “In response to allegations made following a flight within the special aircraft jurisdiction of the United States which landed in Los Angeles carrying Mr Brad Pitt and his children, the FBI has conducted a review of the circumstances and will not pursue further investigation.”

Earlier this year, it appeared there was more to the story. A ‘Jane Doe’ rumored to be Jolie sued the bureau, and a court filing listed the woman as a person of status, and the complaint matched details from the incident aboard the plane.

The suit was filed under the Freedom of Information Act. The ‘Jane Doe’ complained about a lack of transparency regarding why the investigation was closed.

According to Eriq Gardner of Puck News, the ‘Jane Doe’ is Jolie and Pitt was nearly brought into custody by the FBI.

Gardner reported:

I can now confirm that Jolie is indeed the plaintiff in the F.B.I. suit. I can also reveal that the pseudonymous lawsuit is available publicly for the first time. On Aug. 9, Jolie amended the complaint, which includes an interesting new detail. Before the F.B.I. announced that Pitt would not be charged with assault on an airplane, the agent investigating the Sept. 2016 incident prepared a statement of probable cause and presented it to the chief of the Criminal Division of the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Los Angeles.

Gardner reported an FBI statement of probable cause was presented to an assistant U.S. attorney, but a decision not to pursue charges was made.

The report also has details of the in-air incident:

Jolie told the special agent that Pitt was drinking and had taken her to the back of the plane, according to the agent’s notes at the time. He allegedly grabbed her shoulders and shook her and yelled things like, “You’re fucking up this family.” Later, during this same flight, another physical altercation allegedly took place, and Jolie said she sustained injuries; she gave the agent a photo of her elbow in an attempt to corroborate this. At another point, Jolie says Pitt poured beer on her.

Pitt denied the incident occurred and the couple divorced soon after. They had been one of Hollywood’s power couples since 2005.

