FBI Arrests MI Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Seen at U.S. Capitol on January 6

The FBI arrested Michigan Republican gubernatorial candidate Ryan Kelley during a raid on his house.

The bureau confirmed to multiple Michigan news outlets that Kelley was taken into custody on Thursday while the FBI was executing a search and arrest warrant at Kelley’s home near Grand Falls. Criminal charges reportedly expected to be filed in connection with Kelley’s arrest, though the FBI has declined to say why they arrested him.

While it remains unclear why the FBI arrested Kelley, the development comes as the House Jan. 6th investigative committee is preparing to hold its first televised hearing with everything they know about the storming of the U.S. Capitol and the events leading up to it. Kelley was confirmed to have been in the crowd of Donald Trump’s riotous supporters, and he was reportedly caught on video as he climbed the Capitol’s scaffolding while egging the crowd on.

The Michigan primary elections are scheduled for August 2. Kelley has been leading the polls among the Republican competitors, drawing 19% support in a Target Insyght/Michigan RIS poll conducted on May 26 through May 27, a 4-point lead over his nearest competitor and the remaining three candidates with single-digit support. Forty-nine percent of Michigan GOP primary voters were still undecided and the poll had a margin of error of +/- 5 percent.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com