The FBI on Thursday raided the locations of two individuals linked to Project Veritas as part of an investigation into a diary allegedly stolen from President Joe Biden’s daughter, Ashley Biden, as reported by the New York Times.

One of the raids took place in New York City while another took place in neighboring Westchester County, according to details leaked to Times on Friday by unnamed officials at the Justice Department. Officials said the DOJ opened an investigation into the matter in October, under Attorney General William Barr, after personal items belonging to the 40-year-old Ashley Biden were stolen in a burglary.

Handwritten pages purported to be from the diary were published on Oct. 24, 2020 by National File, a blog maintained by former Breitbart writer Patrick Howley. The website claimed it obtained the diary from a “whistleblower,” who alleged that Ashley Biden had admitted ownership of the diary in an audio recording.

Project Veritas, a right-wing investigative group headed by James O’Keefe, has not been directly implicated in the investigation. But the New York residence targeted by the FBI is registered to Spencer Meads, a Project Veritas operative.

“I thought it was a joke,” a neighbor, Mychael Green, told the Times about hearing FBI agents shout at Meads to open the door. Green said they knocked on the door for 10 minutes before forcing their way inside.

The owner of the property in Westchester was not immediately clear.

