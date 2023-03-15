FBI Responds To Wild Trump Claim About Rescuing Florida Election From Being ‘Stolen’

The FBI has responded to an NBC News request for documents related to former President Donald Trump’s wild claim he sent “agents” to prevent a Florida election from being “stolen.”

Trump was lashing out wildly after midterm Election Night results that were widely been seen as a Trump-fueled disappointment for Republicans, including making the claim that he rescued Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from a plot to steal his 2018 victory:

I also fixed his campaign, which had completely fallen apart. I was all in for Ron, and he beat Gillum, but after the Race, when votes were being stolen by the corrupt Election process in Broward County, and Ron was going down ten thousand votes a day, along with now-Senator Rick Scott, I sent in the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys, and the ballot theft immediately ended, just prior to them running out of the votes necessary to win. I stopped his Election from being stolen…

CNN did a pretty thorough fact-check of the claim at the time, but NBC News correspondent Lewis Kamb buttoned it down a bit more this week with a report on the FBI’s findings in relation to the claim:

The FBI has said it can find no records related to former President Donald Trump’s assertions in November that he “sent in the FBI and the U.S. Attorneys” to stop “ballot theft” in Florida during the 2018 election. In a letter dated March 6 and received this week by NBC News, the FBI wrote that it had searched its Central Records System but was “unable to identify records” in response to a reporter’s Freedom of Information Act request seeking any records related to Trump’s claims. The FOIA request was submitted a day after Trump on Nov. 10 described how he delivered a 2018 election win to now-Gov. Ron DeSantis by having the FBI intervene to stop election fraud in Broward County.

Watch CNN’s fact-check above via CNN This Morning.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com