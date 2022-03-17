‘F*ck Me’: Twitter Goes NUTS After Kentucky Blows It Against Bracket-Busting 15-Seed Saint Peter’s

By Kipp JonesMar 17th, 2022, 10:57 pm
 

Fifteen-seed Saint Peter’s slayed the dragon on Thursday night when it defeated number two Kentucky in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.

Twitter lost its collective mind in response

March Madness ensued on day one of the tourney, when the second-seeded Wildcats failed to close out in regulation to the Peacocks in Indianapolis.

Kentucky, which was favored by 18.5 points, fell 85-79 in overtime in a game that destroyed brackets far away from Lexington.

According to SB Nation, the loss busted 95.6% of the brackets filled out on ESPN’s website.

The historic loss impressed Dick Vitale, who tweeted St Peter’s win was “one of the biggest upsets ever in March Madness.”

Twitter went nuts with people lamenting the loss of a chance at a perfect bracket.

But as is common in sports, basketball fans found a silver lining through the misery of Wildcats fans.

One Twitter user pointed out that while it was lost in all the commotion, St Peter’s has fans in New Jersey.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com

Filed Under: