‘F*ck Me’: Twitter Goes NUTS After Kentucky Blows It Against Bracket-Busting 15-Seed Saint Peter’s

Fifteen-seed Saint Peter’s slayed the dragon on Thursday night when it defeated number two Kentucky in the opening round of the NCAA tournament.

Twitter lost its collective mind in response

March Madness ensued on day one of the tourney, when the second-seeded Wildcats failed to close out in regulation to the Peacocks in Indianapolis.

Kentucky, which was favored by 18.5 points, fell 85-79 in overtime in a game that destroyed brackets far away from Lexington.

THE PEACOCKS HAVE DONE IT 🤯 15-SEED SAINT PETER’S TAKES DOWN 2-SEED KENTUCKY pic.twitter.com/tqS07tJD4O — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) March 18, 2022

According to SB Nation, the loss busted 95.6% of the brackets filled out on ESPN’s website.

95.6% of ESPN brackets had Kentucky advancing in the first round pic.twitter.com/e3Gz5Wig9n — SB Nation (@SBNation) March 18, 2022

The historic loss impressed Dick Vitale, who tweeted St Peter’s win was “one of the biggest upsets ever in March Madness.”

To me ST Peter’s beating Kentucky is one of the biggest upsets ever in March Madness .This is a total shocker .Tip the hat to @MAACSports & to ST PETER’S as this is really MARCH MADNESS ! Tall about a REAL CINDERELLA! — Dick Vitale (@DickieV) March 18, 2022

Twitter went nuts with people lamenting the loss of a chance at a perfect bracket.

HAPPY SAINT PETERS DAY! lol jk I had Kentucky winning it all fuck me — Bart Winkler (@WinksThinks) March 18, 2022

There goes my bracket. Leave it to Kentucky to be the upset 🤦🏽‍♂️ — Josh Dobbs (@josh_dobbs1) March 18, 2022

Killed my bracket. And HOORAY!!!

P.S. Is Hoosiers on Netfix? https://t.co/QObnJy9gxy — Julie Wilcox WX (@JulieWilcoxWX) March 18, 2022

I have never made a bracket this bad in my 15 years of doing this — Ben Ames (@BenAmesWx) March 18, 2022

But as is common in sports, basketball fans found a silver lining through the misery of Wildcats fans.

Kentucky at the free throw line in OT pic.twitter.com/jIUrTCDxOG — Pickswise (@Pickswise) March 18, 2022

Kentucky spends 12.5x as much on men’s basketball as Saint Peters. I am almost certain this is the biggest upset by expenditures ratio ever. — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 18, 2022

Congratulations to Kentucky for finding a way to meet Saint Peter right before you die instead of right after — Emma Baccellieri (@emmabaccellieri) March 18, 2022

Kentucky lost to Doug pic.twitter.com/f1bOMoYXAt — Eric Edholm (@Eric_Edholm) March 18, 2022

Kentucky just lost to a university whose undergrad enrollment is 2,600, whose mascot is a peacock and whose athletic budget is about $8 million. Peak Madness. pic.twitter.com/4t9Vy50Ctm — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) March 18, 2022

One Twitter user pointed out that while it was lost in all the commotion, St Peter’s has fans in New Jersey.

The state of New Jersey watching St. Peter’s take down Kentucky pic.twitter.com/PU695AzNyU — BetMGM 🦁 (@BetMGM) March 18, 2022

