‘F*CK YOU, A**HOLE!’ NYC Mayor Eric Adams Awkwardly Deals With Heckler During Public Appearance

Mayor of New York City Eric Adams likes to make himself available to comments from his constituency, as is reflected on the URL featured on his podium that says “Hear from Eric.” While Adams was speaking at a public space announcement on Monday, one of those constituents did hear from Eric — after she heckled him.

The unidentified heckler wasn’t asking a question as much as she was simply expressing her opinion of Mayor Adams and his handling of NYC’s homeless crisis:

Fuck you, Eric Adams! Fuck you, asshole! You are messing with homeless people!

And then she heard from Eric:

Thank you… You know, one should be happy if someone wants to make love to them.

Probably not the response she was hoping for, but probably one she’ll be thinking about for a while. Watch the exchange, which was posted on Twitter:

NYC Mayor Eric Adams had a strange response to being heckled today: Protestor: "F*ck you a**hole…" Eric Adams: "Thank you… she said I'm messing with homeless people…you know, one should be happy if someone wants to make love to them."pic.twitter.com/eKJSy8Kz30 — Conservative War Machine (@WarMachineRR) July 24, 2023

