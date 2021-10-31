The Washington Post has obtained a batch of voicemails left for election officials across the country in the days after Jan. 6. And those voicemails reveal a series of vile, expletive-laden threats.

As part of a massive three-part investigation into the events surrounding the Capitol riot out Sunday, the Post published a minute-long montage of shocking threats on election officials.

“Hey Katie Hobbs, you f*cking c*nt election-stealing b-tch!” One caller said, in a message left for Arizona’s Secretary of State. “Keep your f*cking fat f*cking nose out of the godd*mn election! We’re coming for you, you b*tch!”

“You motherf*cker!” Another caller said, in a message to an unidentified election official. “You rigged my f*cking election, you f*cking piece of sh*t! We’re going to try you and we’re going to f*cking convict your piece of sh*t a** and we’re going to hang you!”

The newly published voicemails come on the heels of a report by CNN which detailed the ongoing threats left to election officials.

The Post noted the response from former President Donald Trump:

Trump declined to address The Post’s findings about the spread of violent rhetoric. Instead, spokesman Taylor Budowich accused the media of failing to examine the 2020 election, leaving it “up to the people to seek the truth.”

The voicemails can be heard in the third chapter of the Post story titled “After.”

