‘F*cking Disgusting’: Parkland Survivors Rip Mass Shooting School Hoodies Featuring Bullet Holes

Clothing brand Bstroy is facing backlash from survivors of the Parkland massacre over a line of hoodies that feature the names of schools that were the sites of horrific mass shootings, as well as simulated bullet holes on the garments.

The brand unveiled a new collection this week that featured several takes on gun violence, including a t-shirt emblazoned with an anti-gun newspaper cover. But the company faces backlash over a series of hoodies that many say went too far in trying to be provocative.

The hoodies are designed to resemble school sweatshirts for “Columbine, Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook, and Stoneman Douglas” — all sites of infamous mass shootings — and feature simulated bullet holes.

Several members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School community spoke out against the shirts, which also received backlash on the company’s social media page.

Survivor-turned activist Delaney Tarr was one of the first to call out the brand, writing “So this is fucking disgusting. Unacceptable. Bullet holes?? People died. People DIED. Jesus.”

So this is fucking disgusting. Unacceptable. Bullet holes?? People died. People DIED. Jesus. https://t.co/DtQWqwpxkU — Delaney Tarr (@delaneytarr) September 16, 2019

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime Guttenberg was killed during the massacre, wrote “Under what scenario could somebody think this was a good idea? This has me so upset. If any of my followers no anybody involved with this clothing line, please ask them to stop it immediately.”

Under what scenario could somebody think this was a good idea? This has me so upset. If any of my followers no anybody involved with this clothing line, please ask them to stop it immediately.https://t.co/VzAlog0TCt — Fred Guttenberg (@fred_guttenberg) September 17, 2019

Ironically, the release of these shirts came just before the group Sandy Hook USA released a shattering video that employed similarly shocking satirical imagery to make a point about gun violence. But another Parkland survivor and activist, Cameron Kasky, argued that “making a statement” does not excuse the company.

Cropped out the model’s face because this guy was just trying to work. He’s got a job and needs to get paid and modeling is a scary world where I doubt he was given enough time or explanation to realize what this was. — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) September 17, 2019

Professional activism firms. The people who are at every march, every strike, organizing every protest… The more involved in “activism” a for-profit company is, the more likely they are to screw activists over while pretending to be the better angels. Believe me. — Cameron Kasky (@cameron_kasky) September 17, 2019

