‘F*cking Disgusting’: Parkland Survivors Rip Mass Shooting School Hoodies Featuring Bullet Holes

By Tommy ChristopherSep 18th, 2019, 10:46 am

Clothing brand Bstroy is facing backlash from survivors of the Parkland massacre over a line of hoodies that feature the names of schools that were the sites of horrific mass shootings, as well as simulated bullet holes on the garments.

The brand unveiled a new collection this week that featured several takes on gun violence, including a t-shirt emblazoned with an anti-gun newspaper cover. But the company faces backlash over a series of hoodies that many say went too far in trying to be provocative.

The hoodies are designed to resemble school sweatshirts for “Columbine, Virginia Tech, Sandy Hook, and Stoneman Douglas” — all sites of infamous mass shootings — and feature simulated bullet holes.

Several members of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School community spoke out against the shirts, which also received backlash on the company’s social media page.

Survivor-turned activist Delaney Tarr was one of the first to call out the brand, writing “So this is fucking disgusting. Unacceptable. Bullet holes?? People died. People DIED. Jesus.”

Fred Guttenberg, whose daughter Jaime Guttenberg was killed during the massacre, wrote “Under what scenario could somebody think this was a good idea? This has me so upset. If any of my followers no anybody involved with this clothing line, please ask them to stop it immediately.”

Ironically, the release of these shirts came just before the group Sandy Hook USA released a shattering video that employed similarly shocking satirical imagery to make a point about gun violence. But another Parkland survivor and activist, Cameron Kasky, argued that “making a statement” does not excuse the company.

