‘F*cking Fox News — They’re Smart’: Joe Rogan Says Network Has Tucker Carlson in a Headlock

On his latest podcast, Joe Rogan Tucker Carlson and stand-up comic Dave Smith talked about the “shocking” Tucker Carlson and Fox News split.

The conversation took place on the Thursday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience, just days into the story that has taken over so much media coverage — and also Don Lemon came up.

While discussing the current state of the comedy world and politics, the topic eventually switched to what Carlson will do following his shock exit from the network.

“Don Lemon is out at CNN, right. I promise you whoever replaces Don Lemon has the same exact views as Don Lemon and the same exact views of everybody else at CNN. And that’s not true for Tucker Carlson,” Smith said. “At least there was a guy out there who like would disagree with the rest of the people at his network. Disagree with both political parties.”

“He’s really designed for the internet,” Rogan said.

Smith said he would hope Carlson moves to an internet platform and Rogan agreed.

“He’s going to, unless they’ve paid him off to like — I mean, if I was a person in a position of power and a wild card, like Tucker Carlson got released from Fox News and maybe Rumble makes a deal with him or something like that. Do you have any fucking idea how big that would be?” Rogan said.

“It could make that app — it could make that platform. I mean, if Tucker Carlson goes over there, it would be worth it for them to invest a considerable amount of money but if I was Fox News, that’s the last thing I would want,” Rogan said.

Rogan continued the conversation from the perspective of Fox News.

“So I would make sure that we have him locked up for the entire term of some contract. Some ‘no compete’ and pay him off. You’d be better off just giving him the same amount of money he made when he was on the air, than you would have with him opposing you,” Rogan said.

Smith theorized about the kind of contract Carlson is currently under.

“They’re fucking Fox News, man. They’re smart. They’re not stupid. Although it was very shocking seeing him leave,” Rogan said.

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

