‘F*cking Poker’: Nate Silver Crashes Out Of World Series Of Poker With Brutal Multi-Million Dollar All-In Call

Nate Silver crashed out of the World Series of Poker in Las Vegas on Wednesday in spectacular fashion as he went all-in with 5.415 million dollars on three sixes while the player next to him had three sevens.

Silver, the renowned elections forecaster who recently left FiveThirtyEight as editor-in-chief, finished 87th in the main draw and had swelled his $10,000 entry into the millions.

Silver had documented his run at the tournament on Twitter. “Final chip count is 2.13m. A pinch down from where we started. Feels a bit weird but you’re going to have days like that in a marathon tourney like the Main. Huge AA>QQ hand made up for a day that otherwise involved a lot of folding,” wrote Silver as he finished day 5 of the tournament. “Still super hyped to spin it up tomorrow!” he added.

“Just made a huge, correct preflop all in call in the prior hand. Thought I was gonna go from 2.5m to 11m in two hands maybe having to fade some flush outs. Instead busto. Used my “one time” too and the case 6 didn’t come. Fucking poker. 87th for 93k. Still so much fun,” noted Silver’s last update on Wednesday night after losing.

Video of his final hand was shared on Twitter by PokerGo, which aired the tournament. Commentators shared their disbelief at Silver’s bad luck with one saying that the flop was “what main event nightmares are made of.”

Silver still walked away a winner, however, pocketing $92,600 and having outlasted some 10,000 other diehard poker players. Hard to imagine this is Silver’s last time playing in World Series of Poker.

