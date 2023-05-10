‘F*cking Savage’: Joe Rogan Praises ‘Super-Nerd’ Mark Zuckerberg For Winning Jiu-Jitsu Competition

Joe Rogan shared his excitement for Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg winning his first Jiu-Jitsu match over the weekend.

The conversation took place on the Wednesday edition of The Joe Rogan Experience where Rogan spoke with stand-up comedians Kim Congdon and Sara Weinshenk. While their discussion focused largely on the comedy world, at one point Rogan encouraged both guests to take up Muay Thai, otherwise known as Thai boxing, which led to the topic of Zuckerberg.

“Did you see Mark Zuckerberg won a gold medal in a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu competition?” Rogan said. “Mark Zuckerberg is a fucking savage.”

“This dude has been training Jiu-Jitsu. This is what he did. He wore a Covid mask and he fucking put a hat on and he hid. He used an alias,” Rogan said referring to Zuckerberg’s training.

“He secretly trained?” asked Weinshenk.

“Imagine you’re right about to compete in like maybe your first competition. ‘Well just give it a try. I mean, what’s the worst thing that could happen?’ Worst thing that could happen — you get strangled by a super-nerd in front of the whole world,” Rogan laughed.

Rogan said he was very proud of Zuckerberg for taking on the sport.

The Meta chief has been training in the sport for the last few years, which he discussed in an interview with Rogan last year.

Zuckerberg walked away from the competition with both gold and silver medals and posted photos from the event to his Facebook and Instagram accounts. “Competed in my first jiu jitsu tournament and won some medals 🥇🥈 for the Guerrilla Jiu Jitsu team. Thanks to Dave Camarillo, Khai Wu, and James Terry for training me!”

Watch above via The Joe Rogan Experience.

