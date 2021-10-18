FDA Reportedly Plans to Allow ‘Mix and Match’ Options for People to Get Covid-19 Booster Shots

Millions of people will need to get covid-19 booster shots, and the FDA is reportedly taking a step that would expand Americans’ options.

The New York Times reported that the Food and Drug Administration will plan to allow a “mix and match” approach, where the booster shot you get does not need to be the same shot you got already.

The government would not recommend one shot over another, and it might note that using the same vaccine as a booster when possible is preferable, people familiar with the agency’s planning said. But vaccine providers could use their discretion to offer a different brand, a freedom that state health officials have been requesting for weeks.

Right now the only booster shot authorized by the FDA is Pfizer’s. They are reportedly planning to authorize Moderna’s and Johnson & Johnson’s by this Wendesday. Last week an FDA advisory panel endorsed both of those vaccines as well.

As of this posting, the CDC reports that over 10 million Americans — which includes 6.7 million seniors — have gotten booster shots.

The CDC is expected to share its recommendations on Thursday, and as the Times reports, this means “by the end of the week, tens of millions more Americans could be eligible for extra shots.”

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com