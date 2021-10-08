Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds’ Ban on School Mask Mandates

A federal judge on Friday issued a preliminary injunction blocking Iowa’s statewide ban on face mask mandates in schools.

In his decision, District Court Judge Robert Pratt called the injunction an “extreme remedy” but noted its importance given “the current trajectory of pediatric Covid cases in Iowa since the start of the school year.”

Pratt had previously issued a temporary order in September that was set to expire on Monday and allowed for the state’s school districts to mandate masking.

Gov. Kim Reynolds (R), who signed the law banning school mandates in May, said in a statement that “we will never stop fighting for the rights of parents to decide what is best for their children and to uphold state laws enacted by our elected legislators.”

A disability advocacy group, 11 parents of students with disabilities, and the American Civil Liberties Union filed a lawsuit in response to Reynolds’ move, arguing that it violates the Americans with Disabilities Act by putting students at risk, particularly those with underlying health conditions.

Pratt ruled Friday that the law cannot go into effect until the lawsuit against Reynolds is resolved.

