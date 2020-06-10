FedEx Employee, Prison Guard Punished for Mocking George Floyd Killing Next to Trump Flag During Black Lives Matter Protest

One man has been suspended and another fired after being caught on video with a group of President Donald Trump’s supporters mocking the killing of George Floyd during a Black Lives Matter protest. The group was all white.

During a Black Lives Matter march in Franklin Township, New Jersey on Monday, a group of white counter-protesters were filmed imitating the Floyd killing in disturbing fashion, as one white man posed with his knee on the neck of a prone accomplice, also white. Behind the men was a Trump banner, along with several other signs.

The vile clip went viral, and in short order, one of the men was identified as a “senior corrections officer” at Bayside Correctional Facility, and the New Jersey Department of Corrections announced Tuesday that the officer “has been suspended from their post and banned from NJDOC facilities pending a thorough and expedited investigation.”

Also on Tuesday, FedEx confirmed that one of its employees also appeared in the video, and that the employee has been fired.

“The behavior depicted in the video, which involved a FedEx employee, is appalling and offensive. The employee in question was immediately removed from all FedEx work duties while our investigation is concluded and all internal procedures are followed,” the company wrote on Twitter, later adding “FedEx holds its team members to a high standard of personal conduct, and we do not tolerate the kind of appalling and offensive behavior depicted in this video. The individual involved is no longer employed by FedEx. We stand with those who support justice and equality.”

