Filmmaker Who Met Trump After Twitter Ban Said He Was ‘Incredibly Depressed’ and Suffering Social Media ‘Withdrawal’

A filmmaker who interviewed former President Donald Trump before and after the 2020 election said the loss left Trump “depressed” and experiencing “withdrawal” after he was banned from Twitter.

Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube all banned Trump from their platforms in the days immediately following the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021.

Trump was known for strange tweets, off-color comments, and late night and early morning tweetstorms – not unlike the one he unleashed on TRUTH Social early Tuesday.

But before the country’s 45ht president built his own platform, he was left with nothing to comment on, “like” or unleash upon – at least nothing for the masses to consume.

Documentarian Alex Holder, who saw Trump after his loss to now-President Joe Biden, shared his experiences on The Bulwark Podcast Tuesday.

“In Mar-a-Lago, he looked terrible,” Holder told guest host Tim Miller. “He had put on a lot of weight, and he was incredibly depressed.

Holder then shared what he called a “behind-the-scenes secret.”

The reason for all of that was because he was going through a real withdrawal from not being able to use Twitter, or any social media,” Holder claimed. “Yeah, I promise. I mean, that’s literally what his closest aide said to me. He was in the most terrible, fowl mood because he couldn’t use social media. It was remarkable.”

Holder sat down with CBS News’ Norah O’Donnell in June after he testified before the Jan. 6 House select committee.

He told her Trump, by his estimation, felt no sense of responsibility in the aftermath of the Capitol attack.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com