Finally! Powerball Has SINGLE Winner of Record-Setting $2.04B Jackpot, Ticket Sold in California

It finally happened.

After just over three months, Powerball has not just a new winner but a record-setting one.

A ticket sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, California, just outside Los Angeles, is the winner of the $2.04 billion jackpot, according to Powerball. That is a world record for the largest lottery prize ever. The cash value is $997.6 million, which can be taken as a lump sum. There is also the option for the annuity where there are 30 payments of the full prize over 29 years – an option that has not been picked since 2014.

The numbers were 10-33-41-47-56, with the Powerball number being 10.

Powerball is played in 45 states in addition to the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

The Powerball numbers were released on Tuesday when its scheduled drawing on Monday night hit a snag as “one participating lottery [was] still processing its sales and play data,” said Powerball in a statement. “Powerball requires all 48 participating lotteries to submit their sales and play data prior to the winning numbers being selected. Once Powerball receives the outstanding submission, the drawing can proceed.”

The chances of winning the Powerball are 1 in 292.2 million. You have more of a chance of being hit by lightning, dying in a plane crash, even becoming U.S. president than of winning the lottery.

The next Powerball drawing will be on Wednesday. The estimated jackpot is $20 million with a cash value of $9.8 million.

Watch above via Fox Business.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com