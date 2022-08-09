‘Fire the Federal Government’: Trump-Backed Candidate For Gov. of Arizona Raises Specter of Secession After FBI Raid on Mar-a-Lago

Republican candidate for governor of Arizona, Kari Lake, released a barn burner of a statement after news broke on Monday night of the FBI raiding former President Donald Trump’s Florida mansion.

“This is one of the darkest days in American history: the day our Government, originally created by the people, turned against us,” Lake said in a statement circulated by her campaign.

“This illegitimate, corrupt Regime hates America and has weaponized the entirety of the Federal Government to take down President Donald Trump,” Lake continued.

Lake, a former Phoenix-area news anchor, has centered her hard-right campaign around pushing Trump’s widely debunked allegations that the 2020 presidential election was stolen. Lake even claimed her own GOP primary, which she won last Tuesday, was rigged.

“Our Government is rotten to the core. These tyrants will stop at nothing to silence the Patriots who are working hard to save America. This is an incredibly horrendous abuse of power,” Lake continued, ignoring the purpose behind the raid of Mar-a-Lago. The FBI spent much of Sunday at Trump’s residence collecting classified materials that Trump took with him from the White House, a potential violation of federal statutes.

“Following the National Archives’ recovering of White House records from Mar-a-Lago in recent months, the FBI on Monday had to verify that nothing was left behind,” reported CNN on the purpose of the raid. Trump blasted the raid in a strongly worded statement Sunday evening, but notably did not deny having taken classified documents.

“If we accept it, America is dead,” Lake’s bombastic statement continued. “We will not accept it.”

“The 10th Amendment can and will save our Republic and the road to stripping the Feds of power travels right through Arizona,” Lake continued.

“We must fire the Federal Government,” the statement added, language which clearly raised the specter of secession from the union.

“As Governor, I will fight these Tyrants with every fiber of my being,” Lake added, concluding, “America – dark days lie ahead for us. May God protect us and save our Country.”

