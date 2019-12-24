The press was not invited to be in the room to listen while First Lady Melania Trump, sans President Donald Trump, answered calls from kids calling the NORAD Santa tracking hotline on Christmas Eve according to press pool reports.

NPR White House correspondent Tamara Keith said that instead, the press was just provided a statement.

“In past years the press pool has been in the room as the President and First Lady answered a few calls into the NORAD Santa tracker hotline. This year the press secretary just sent a statement,” Keith tweeted out.

In past years the press pool has been in the room as the President and First Lady answered a few calls into the NORAD Santa tracker hotline. This year the press secretary just sent a statement. (Related to last year’s minor incident? https://t.co/VtgJO1qx3Q) pic.twitter.com/zJYO3fNF5J — Tamara Keith (@tamarakeithNPR) December 24, 2019

Vox’s Aaron Rupar also pointed out Trump did not participate in the annual tradition this year, instead choosing to go to the golf course.

Trump did not make these Santa calls to kids this year. Instead, he went to the golf course and left Melania to do it. https://t.co/UU4UmVCBik — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) December 24, 2019

While no reason for Trump’s absence was given, last year Trump told a 7-year-old that it was “marginal” at her age to still believe in Santa, sparking ire.

His blunder did not shake the little girl’s faith in Santa.

