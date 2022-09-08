FLASHBACK: Queen Elizabeth II’s James Bond Skit to Open the London Olympics

After 70 years on the throne as the United Kingdom’s longest reigning monarch, Queen Elizabeth II died on Thursday at the age of 96 in Scotland.

She was known for her elegance, grace and for being an inspiration to Great Britain and the rest of the world. Her role was one of the utmost seriousness.

But she had fun, even jumping out of a plane with James Bond to open the 2012 Olympics in London.

The video shows Bond, played by English actor Daniel Craig, arriving at Buckingham Palace, the monarch’s main residence, and going up the stairs inside where he walks past a couple of the queen’s corgis and goes down a hallway until he is accompanied into a room. The queen is at a desk, working and not noticing Bond.

In accordance with the rule of not speaking to the monarch until he or she speaks to you first, Bond stands there for a few moments before letting out a cough, prompting the queen to turn around and says, “Good evening, Mr. Bond.”

“Good evening, your Majesty,” replies Bond.

The Queen leaves the room with Bond and her corgis by her side and goes to a helicopter on the palace’s lawn. The helicopter flies over London, goes through London Bridge and then stops over the Olympic stadium. Bond is given the sign it’s okay to jump out.

The queen, played by a stunt double, and Bond (also a stunt double) then jump out. The video concludes with the queen and her then-husband, the late Prince Philip, walking to their seat in the stadium.

Watch above.

