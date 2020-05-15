Ten days ago, the White House’s Council of Economic Advisors released what seemed like a patently ridiculous prediction: that the country’s Covid-19 death toll would drop to zero by May 15.

Today, that asburd, completely baseless estimate was confirmed — as more than 1,000 more Americans have succumbed to complications from the virus as of Friday afternoon, raising the overall fatality number to nearly 87,000.

To better visualize observed data, we also continually update a curve-fitting exercise to summarize COVID-19’s observed trajectory. Particularly with irregular data, curve fitting can improve data visualization. As shown, IHME’s mortality curves have matched the data fairly well. pic.twitter.com/NtJcOdA98R — CEA (@WhiteHouseCEA) May 5, 2020

When the CEA published its projection on May 5, it somewhat ironically coincided with an upward projection by the IMHE, which nearly doubled its estimate of Covid-19 deaths by early August to 134,475. Economists and statisticians quickly seized on the White House’s use of a standardized “cubic fit” function in Microsoft Excel as the culprit for the reality-defying prediction and noted that using this blunt tool for epidemiological data not only defied rigorous statistical modeling but good old-fashioned common sense, as the nation was still seeing record-high daily death tolls at that point.

This might be the lowest point in the 74 year history of the Council of Economic Advisers. The stakes on the epidemiological questions are so high that this utterly superficial and misleading “modeling” has no place whatsoever in any discussion of the government’s response. https://t.co/uUwqQ0ARg6 — Jason Furman (@jasonfurman) May 5, 2020

The source of the White House’s rosy scenario was traced back to Senior Economic Adviser Kevin Hassett, who also co-authored the 1999 book Dow 36,000: The New Strategy for Profiting from the Coming Rise in the Stock Market, which was infamously published just months before the dot-com crash of 2000. Hassett, the Washington Post reported, had been circulating the chart around the White House and was likely the reason it was ultimately released to the public.

The number of deaths estimated by the IHME model by June 1 is still much lower than those in the draft government report. But the IHME model is considered among the more optimistic projections. Even more optimistic than that, however, is the “cubic model” prepared by Trump adviser and economist Kevin Hassett. People with knowledge of that model say it shows deaths dropping precipitously in May — and essentially going to zero by May 15.

As the nation grimly neared the 90,000-death milestone in the coronavirus crisis, the White House was called out for yet another example of falsely dismissing the scale of the disaster.

according to the White House’s “cubic fit” model, there should be basically no more covid deaths going forward https://t.co/5vBJwbKy8i — Tim Dickinson (@7im) May 15, 2020

Have their been any updates of the cubic model from the CEA? Are we will expecting zero deaths after May 15? — Matthew Yglesias (@mattyglesias) May 14, 2020

At the beginning of the month, the White House prepared a model predicting coronavirus deaths would essentially drop to zero by May 15. Here we are. https://t.co/tDpyupVnLG — Derek Hawkins (@D_Hawk) May 15, 2020

