FLASHBACK: Trump Twice Told a Reporter in 2019 to ‘Ask China’

President Donald Trump told a gaggle of reporters in 2019 to “ask China” about currency devaluation, a video unearthed by Mediaite reveals.

“Mr. President, can you assure Americans they won’t pay more for their Christmas presents this year due to new tariffs on Chinese products?” a reporter can be heard asking.

“No, what happens is China devalues their currency, and China also is pouring money out, and that will pay for the tariffs,” Trump responds. “It’s a total misnomer. Now, I don’t say that with all countries, but with China, they’re very highly sophisticated, but so are we — more than anybody would understand.

“All you have to do is ask China,” he adds. “All you have to do is ask China.”

The issue became the subject of controversy on Monday after Trump, responding to a question about coronavirus testing, told CBS News correspondent Weijia Jiang to “ask China.” Jiang, who immigrated from China to West Virginia at the age of 2, responded, “Sir, why are you saying that to me specifically? That I should ask China?”

Critics attacked Trump over the incident, with many prominent commentators condemning Trump for being racist. CBS News said in a Tuesday statement it “fully” supports Jiang.

Watch above.

