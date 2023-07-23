Florida Dem Tells MSNBC’s Symone Republicans Worried Their ‘Names Might Come Up’ When Trump Goes On Trial

Rep. Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick (D-Fla.) told MSNBC host Symone Sanders her Republican colleagues in Congress worry their “names might come up” as ex-President Donald Trump goes to trial over Jan. 6 and other matters.

Trump announced Tuesday that he’s about to be indicted in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s investigation into Trump’s conduct surrounding the 2020 election and the January 6 attack on the Capitol.

On Saturday’s edition of MSNBC’s Symone, Symone asked an uncomfortable question — are there Republicans serving in Congress who fear being implicated:

SANDERS-TOWNSEND: You know, Congresswoman, for a lot of people, January 6th seems like it was so long ago. But it’s not. The insurrection on our — that — the attack on our Capitol was — is very, very recent history. And there are some House Republicans who are currently serving that were actively supporting the former president’s effort to overturn the election.

To your knowledge, have your Republican colleagues expressed maybe some private concerns about what specifics could be laid out in the potential indictment and, frankly, whether their names might come up?

CHERFILUS-MCCORMICK: Well, there are many people that are concerned about it, especially the damage it’s going to do to the Republican Party and the reputation of the Republican Party. And to be quite frank with you, a lot of the different people running right now for — vying for the presidential position, they are concerned also. And I think people have real concerns about this because the facts are the facts. And more information is coming out about their relation to it. And although it may seem like it was so far away, for right now when we are looking at the interference of justice, the interference of election, these are very hard things to get away from.

This is very hard for you to convince people who believe in democracy, who love our great country because of free and fair elections, to now say, hey, this didn’t, happen and he should be able to slide by. I think for some politicians right now it’s easier for them to say, I don’t want to be the person to condemn him, and they’re trying to roll themselves back because he is the front-runner. But when push comes to shove and we get to that deadline where we have to — there has to be a nominee, I think they’re going to start rolling themselves back and you’re going see more people who are running trying to absorb his base. So I think right now they’re just playing nice, but many people are concerned about the turn this will take.