Florida Woman Leaves $2021.00 Tip for New Year’s Brunch of Avocado Toast and Smoothies

It was a very Happy New Year for the staff of a Miami restaurant when a woman left a massive $2021 tip on her $71.00 takeout order Friday morning.

According to The Miami Herald, an unidentified Florida woman left a gargantuan gratuity for the entire staff of a North Miami Beach restaurant called Miami Squeeze as a way to start the year off right:

One of Miami Squeeze’s loyal customers strolled in around 10 a.m. New Year’s Day and ordered her usual breakfast with some to-go: three avocado toasts with eggs and three smoothies. Her total was $71.84, but she left a note on the tab along with an exponentially larger total: “Happy New Year!!! Always love coming here.” It took the staff a few moments to realize her added tip wasn’t $20.21, but in fact $2,021, enough to tip almost $100 for each of the 22 workers at the family owned North Miami Beach juice bar and health food restaurant.

The restaurant posted the receipt on Instagram, along with an appreciative note:

We are just a small local juice bar and restaurant located on West Dixie in North Miami Beach. We can’t even begin to express how thankful and humble we are for our amazing customers who have kept us in business. Even though we are just a small juice bar we really pride ourselves in taking care of our guest, we’re not just in the food business we’re in the people business. We want to provide great food but even greater service. We always strive to make sure that everyone has a memorable experience here with us. Last year was a tough year for everyone so we’re so grateful to be able to start this new year like this. We always push for excellence because we don’t want you to see us as just an ordinary restaurant. At Miami Squeeze we want you to see us as part of your family, the Squeeze Family. We are so blessed to have guest like these, who go above and beyond to support our small local business. This means so much to us and we couldn’t say thank you enough. Wishing everyone a happy prosperous and healthy new year!

If only it were the case that for every Florida Man, there is an equal and opposite Florida Woman — but it’s a start.

