Floridians Applaud DeSantis for Saying He’ll Wait to Take Covid Vaccine

Floridians applauded Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis(R) for saying he would wait to take a Covid-19 vaccine until more at-risk patients have had a chance to do so.

“I’m willing to take it, but I am not the priority,” DeSantis said at a press conference in Delray Beach. “They’re the priority. I want my parents, our grandparents, to be able to get it. I’m an elected official, but whoop-de-doo. At the end of the day, let’s focus where the risk is.”

DeSantis last week signed an executive order prioritizing first responders, nursing home residents, and other senior citizens for vaccine distribution. A total of 211,165 people in the state had received the first round of a vaccine as of Dec. 30, according to data published by the state health department. Administrations of a second and final dose, which is taken three weeks after the first one, have not yet begun.

Florida’s governor has received some criticism for prioritizing seniors for vaccine distribution. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance suggest rolling the vaccine out for frontline workers before other groups. Some counties have also allowed those eligible for the vaccine to take it on a first-come, first-serve basis — meaning some seniors have been able to beat those essential workers to the front of the line.

The remarks from DeSantis also come after some elected officials in Washington, D.C. were excoriated for rushing to take the vaccine. Democratic Reps. Tulsi Gabbard (HI) and Ilhan Omar (MN) both criticized young lawmakers who opted to do so after one of their colleagues, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY), posted images of herself taking the vaccine on social media.

Watch above via Fox News.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]