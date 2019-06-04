Former Broward County Sheriff’s Deputy Scot Peterson, the officer who was widely condemned for inaction the day of the horrific Parkland shooting, has been arrested and charged in connection with that very inaction.

Peterson was fired by the Broward County Sheriff’s Office and is now facing charges on counts of child neglect, culpable negligence, and perjury.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement commissioner said in today’s announcement, “The FDLE investigation shows former Deputy Peterson did absolutely nothing to mitigate the MSD shooting that killed 17 children, teachers and staff and injured 17 others. There can be no excuse for his complete inaction and no question that his inaction cost lives.”

Last year Peterson defended his actions after revelations that he “never went in’ that day.

Sergeant Brian Miller was also fired today from the sheriff’s office for his actions that day as well.

[image via screengrab]

