Former Surgeon General Defends Deborah Birx: People ‘Have No Clue How Much Worse It Could’ve Been’ Without Her

Dr. Deborah Birx spoke with CNN’s Sanjay Gupta for a Covid War special that aired Sunday, and one of the most notable things she said was that most of America’s covid deaths “could have been mitigated” if more was done sooner.

Birx, a member of President Donald Trump’s coronavirus task force, has received criticism over the past few months for not doing more to push back against some of the more stunning things Trump said about the virus.

Dr. Jerome Adams, who served as surgeon general in the Trump presidency, came to Birx’s defense after renewed criticism over her comments to CNN.

On Monday morning, Adams tweeted it’s “fascinating to see zero support for Birx- the lone female doc in the room- even among women.”

“It took more courage for her to stay than to leave, and people who weren’t there have no clue how much worse it could’ve been w/o her,” he said.

Adams even asked why Dr. Anthony Fauci has been praised when Birx has faced scorn and disdain.

“They were in the same rooms & had the same chances to push back or leave,” Adams tweeted. “Big difference was Fauci was protected/ couldn’t be fired. Both played the cards they were dealt.”

The former surgeon general did not say anything directly about the former president, but said that it was better that public health officials like Birx didn’t leave because you “can’t change the game from the sidelines.”

Fascinating to see zero support for Birx- the lone female doc in the room- even among women. In fact, women seem to be the most critical of her. It took more courage for her to stay than to leave, and people who weren’t there have no clue how much worse it could’ve been w/o her. — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) March 29, 2021

I just will never understand the sentiment -from people who weren’t there- that everyone (but Fauci) should’ve walked away or got themselves fired & somehow things would’ve been better with less doctors/ scientists/ diversity in the room. Can’t change the game from the sidelines. — Jerome Adams (@JeromeAdamsMD) March 29, 2021

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]